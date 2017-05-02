Home Capital Group draws on credit line as deposits continue to exit

The "subprime" Canadian mortgage lender yesterday said it has drawn C$1B from a C$2B emergency line of credit secured last week amid a run on deposits.

Shares fell another 14% in Toronto action. They trade in the States under OTC:HMCBF.

Customers have pulled about C$1B, or 72% of high-interest savings deposits since the beginning of last week, according to Home Capital, with balances - as high as C$2B at the start of the year - now down to below C$400M.

The company also had C$12.86B of "guaranteed investment certificate" deposits as of April 28 - these can't be immediately withdrawn.