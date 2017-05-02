New iPhone to support wireless charging by Broadcom - JPMorgan

Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) new wireless charging chip will be included in the next iPhone, says the team at JPMorgan.

Exactly which models will have this functionality isn't specified, but a report earlier this year from KGI Securities said all of the new iPhones - iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, and iPhone 7s Plus will offer it.

Also not specified is which wireless charging standard the new iPhone chips will support, but Qi and PMA are the main competitors, and Broadcom sells chips supporting both.

The "wireless charging win" could mean another $500M-$600M of annualized revenues for Broadcom's wireless business, says JPMorgan.