Restaurant calorie-count requirement pushed back by FDA

The FDA delays a rule requiring restaurants to post calorie counts. The labeling requirement would have also impacted some grocery stores, gas stations and movie theaters where prepared food is sold.

HHS Secretary approves the FDA decision, noting the rules would be burdensome for the food service industry. Further up the chain, POTUS is a well-known fan of some fast-food chains.

Many restaurants do post calorie counts on their own volition as part of marketing their healthy push.

Restaurant stocks: CAKE, CBRL, DNKN, DPZ, DRI, EAT, JACK, MCD, RRGB, RT, SONC, WEN, BWLD, BDL, QSR, CHUY, BLMN, PZZA, TXRH, DENN, BBRG, DFRG, BOBE, RUTH, IRG, DIN, HABT, NDLS, BOJA, PBPB, PLKI, FRSH, RAVE, LOCO, TACO, PZZA, KONA, BGR, BJRI, CHUY, FRS, CBRL, GTIM, TAST, WING, BOJA, ZOES, FOGO, ARCO, SHAK, YUM.

Related ETF: MENU.