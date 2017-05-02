ORHub appoints new COO to facilitate growth strategies

ORHub (OTCPK:ORHB) appointed Dr. Cyrus Olsen, Ph.D. as the Company's new chief operating officer.

Dr. Olsen has been in an advisory role since the inception of ORHub, and he has worked extensively with Microsoft and other health care organizations. As an expert in linking strategy to execution.

"Dr. Olsen will be responsible for creating the execution roadmap and scaling the organization. His expertise in building software platforms and organizational services will add significant depth to the company and position us for execution excellence as we scale out. His past work with CTO Wesley Mitchell, and his early participation in ORHub, make the timing right for us to have him join us full time. The integration of technical vision with execution, and organizational vision, analytics, and execution is a real force multiplier for us," says ORHub CEO Colt Melby.

Press Release