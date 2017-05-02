National Retail lifts low end of guidance range

Q1 core FFO of $88.1M or $0.60 per share vs. $80.3M and $0.57 one year ago. AFFO of $0.60 vs. $0.58 a year ago.

Portfolio occupancy of 99.1% flat from a year ago.

Put $107.9M to work in property investments during quarter, including purchase of 24 properties at an initial cash yield of 6.9%. 17 properties sold for $39M.

Full-year core FFO per share guidance is lifted to $2.44-$2.48 from $2.42-$2.48. AFFO is seen at $2.48-$2.52.

Conference call at 10:30 ET

NNN flat premarket