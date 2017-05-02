Cummins +7% following big Q1 beat, upside guidance

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) +6.7% premarket after easily beating Q1 earnings expectations and raising its full-year outlook for revenues.

CMI says Q1 revenues rose 7% Y/Y to $4.6B, citing stronger demand from construction and mining customers and higher sales from a distributor acquisition in Q4; Q1 EBIT was $566M, or 12.3% of sales, an increase from $484M, or 11.3% of sales a year ago.

For FY 2017, CMI now sees revenues rising 4%-7% from prior guidance of flat to down 5%, implying $18.2B-$18.7B, vs. $17.3B analyst consensus estimate, and expects EBIT of 11.75%-12.5% of sales, up from 11%-11.5%.