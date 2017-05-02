Airline execs on the D.C. hot seat today

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) CEO Oscar Munoz is on the hot seat today as he testifies in front of a House committee investigating the treatment of a booted passenger.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will also probe American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Senior VP Kerry Philipovitch and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Chief Commercial Officer Bob Jordan on customer service issues.

A live stream is available of the proceedings for those interested. It's possible the issue of fares and collusion will be touched on amid some of the Congressional grandstanding.