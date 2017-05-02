OPEC deepens production cuts as compliance improves

OPEC deepened production cuts in April.

Output fell by 40,000 barrels a day from a month earlier to 31.895 million barrels, according to a Bloomberg News survey of analysts, oil companies and ship-tracking data.

The drop came as Iraq, the second-biggest producer in the group, and Venezuela came closer to their targets.

Among the 10 members bound by the caps, compliance strengthened to 102% from 89% in March.

Source: Bloomberg

