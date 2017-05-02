Toyota U.S. sales fall as expected

Toyota (NYSE:TM) unit sales -4.4% to 201,926 units vs -4.8% forecast by Kelley Blue Book. Sales were down 0.7% on an adjusted basis.

Toyota division sales fell 3.5% to 179,810 units.

Lexus division sales dropped 11.1% to 22,116units.

Camry sales fell 7.7% to 31,428 units and Corolla sales were down 7.6% to 31,104. Demand for the RAV4 was solid, with sales up 5.3% to 31,757 units. Toyota sold 106 Mirais during the month as part of its proof of hydrogen concept initiative.

Toyota's average transaction price rose 0.9% Y/Y to $31,460 (via Kelley Blue Book) during the month.

YTD Toyota U.S. sales -5.9% to 734,537 units.