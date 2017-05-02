Stocks inch higher ahead of Fed meeting, Apple earnings

Stocks open slightly higher ahead of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting, which begins today and is expected to hold rates steady; Dow +0.2%, S&P and Nasdaq +0.1%.
Earnings are a focus this morning, with Dow components Merck (+0.3%) and Pfizer (-1.6%) both beating earnings estimates; investors will be watching Apple, which is set to deliver its quarterly results this afternoon.
European markets move higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.6%, France's CAC +0.5% and Germany's DAX +0.3%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.7% but China Shanghai's Composite settled at -0.3%.
U.S. Treasury prices are slightly lower across the board, leaving the benchmark 10-year yield up by a basis point at 2.33%.
U.S. crude oil has retreated back to its flat line after holding earlier gains, now -0.1% at $48.77/bbl.