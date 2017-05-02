Stocks inch higher ahead of Fed meeting, Apple earnings

Stocks open slightly higher ahead of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting, which begins today and is expected to hold rates steady; Dow +0.2% , S&P and Nasdaq +0.1% .

Earnings are a focus this morning, with Dow components Merck ( +0.3% ) and Pfizer ( -1.6% ) both beating earnings estimates; investors will be watching Apple, which is set to deliver its quarterly results this afternoon.

European markets move higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% , France's CAC +0.5% and Germany's DAX +0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.7% but China Shanghai's Composite settled at -0.3% .

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly lower across the board, leaving the benchmark 10-year yield up by a basis point at 2.33%.