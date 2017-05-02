China approves Dow Chemical-DuPont merger with conditions

Dow Chemical (DOW -0.2% ) and DuPont (DD -0.3% ) win conditional approval from China for their proposed merger, a step forward for the deal whose closing has been repeatedly delayed by regulatory hurdles.

China's conditions for approval include divesting DD's R&D department as well as certain assets related to pesticides and herbicides used in rice.

The merger was approved last month by European Union antitrust regulators with similar conditions; regulators in the U.S., Brazil, Australia and Canada have not yet cleared the deal.