Confident tone from GM looking ahead

General Motors (GM -3.3% ) swings lower after posting a weak month of sales for the Chevrolet brand.

Tota retail sales were down 4% to 191,911 units.

Sales by brand: Chevrolet -10% to 164,637 units; GMC -0.3% to 47,004; Buick +17% to 20,735; Cadillac +10% at 12,300.

Silverado-C/K pickup sales disappointed with a 20% drop in volume to 40,154 units. The Traverse and Suburban also went in reverse during the month. Sales for the all-electric Chevy Bolt improved to 1,292 units.

GM's average transaction price fell 0.7% Y/Y to $38,339 per Kelley Blue Book.

The company says inventory levels reflect a strategic, launch-related strategy with trucks and crossovers. The wide view on the industry is favorable.

"When you look at the broader economy, including a strong job market, rising wages, low inflation and low interest rates, and couple them to low fuel prices and strong consumer confidence, you have everything you need for auto sales to weather headwinds and remain at or near historic highs," says GM Chief Economist Mustafa Mohatarem.

