EQT Corp. +3%, gets some analyst love

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) +3% in early trading to $59.89.

Stifel says the selloff to EQT’s flat Q2 forecast is overdone. Reiterates Buy rating and boosts PT to $81 from $63. Notes "higher well productivity from increased type curves and forward gas strips continuing to grind higher."

Separately, EQT scored a "New Buy Idea" from Off Wall Street with a similar $81.60 PT, or about 40% implied upside.

EQT is down ~7% since reporting an EPS miss on April 27. Cowen said to expect selling pressure after disappointing guidance, though continues to favor the company’s long-term growth view.