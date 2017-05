Big drop for FCA after U.S. sales disappoint

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -4.8% ) unit sales -7% to 177,441 vs. -5.8% forecast by Kelley Blue Book.

Fleet sales fell 21% Y/Y to 30,650 units as part of a corporate strategy to lower sales to the daily rental segment.

Brand sales growth: Fiat -18% to 2,539; Chrysler -3% to 17,309; Jeep -17% to 68,879 Dodge -3% to 39,445; Ram +5% to 47,327; Alfa Romeo +1047% to 677.

Sales of Ram P/U trucks increased a solid 8% to 43,321 units, while the new Pacific van saw sales top 10K.

FCA's average transaction price was up 3.3% Y/Y to $36,353.

YTD U.S. sales -8% to 691,527 units.