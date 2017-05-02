More on Hilton Worldwide's Q1

Hilton Worldwide (HLT +3.4% ) reports system-wide RevPAR rose 3% in Q1, due to increased occupancy.

U.S. comparable RevPAR +2.5%.

Franchise fees +8.5% to $294M.

Owned and leased hotels revenue fell 6% to $300M.

System-wide occupancy rate up 160 bps to 70.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 15.5% to $424M.

Operating margin rate grew 210 bps to 12.8%.

Q2 Guidance: System-wide RevPAR: +1% to +3%; Adjusted EBITDA: $490M to $510M; Management and franchise fees: +7% to +9%; Net income: $156M to $173M; Adjusted EPS: $0.47 to $0.51.

FY2017 Guidance: System-wide RevPAR: +1% to +3%; Ownership RevPAR: +1% to +3%; Adjusted EBITDA: $1.86B to $1.9B; Management and franchise fees: +7% to +9%; Net income: $529M to $554M; Adjusted EPS: $1.73 to $1.81; Capex: $150M to $200M.