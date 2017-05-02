Sell-side mulls chances of bank breakups

Yesterday's stream of consciousness from the president about breaking up the big banks was the sort of thing most by now should know enough to essentially brush aside, but analysts are gonna analyze ... Cliff's Notes: The odds of a new Glass-Steagall Act are low, but not zero.

FBR's Edward Mills notes there's exactly zero in the way of any formal proposal on this from the Trump team, but wonders if it could be included as a sweetener in other legislation needing Democrat support.

Compass Point's Isaac Boltansky says bank bashing is always good for a few votes back home, so stay aware of headline risk.

Capital Alpha's Ian Katz says the Trump comments don't move the needle about what's already known about the administration's views. The separation threat doesn't seem near- or even medium-term.

Analyst comments via Bloomberg

