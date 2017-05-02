Charter Communications -1.5% as Q1 revenues fall short

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is off 1.5% after revenues fell short in its Q1 earnings report, though they grew more than 4% with a broadband boost.

EBITDA was up 6.4% to $3.65B, missing an expected $3.76B. Net income fell to $155M from a year-ago (pro forma) $179M.

Adjusting for its acquisitions of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks, Internet revenues logged big gains of nearly 12%. On the cost side, programming costs rose 8.2% to $2.6B.

Revenue breakout (change percentages pro forma): Video, $4.1B (up 0.1%); Internet, $3.4B (up 11.9%); Voice, $694M (down 4.8%); residential revenue up 4.2% overall to $8.2B. Small and medium business, $99M (up 11.3%); Enterprise, $539M (up 10.1%); Advertising sales, $337M (down 7.7%); Other, $217M (down 9.7%).

Residential customer relationships were up 3.9% to 25.1M; small and medium business relationships were up 11.9% to 1.44M. The company lost 100,000 video subscribers on a net basis; net adds of Internet subs of 428,000 were down 17.8% from year-ago adds, and net adds of 37,000 voice subs were down 83%.

