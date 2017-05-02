Deal needed as prescription for Pfizer’s lackluster sales, analysts say

Pfizer's (PFE -1.5% ) disappointing Q1 sales of its major medicines spark suggestions that the company needs to make some deals to boost its growth prospects.

Sales of breast cancer drug Ibrance rose more than 58% Y/Y to $679M but fell short of the analyst consensus estimate of $682M, while sales of rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz and pneumonia vaccine Prevnar also missed expectations.

Overall Q1 revenue fell for the second straight quarter to $12.78B, ~$300M short of estimates, hurt in part by the stronger dollar and fewer selling days compared with a year earlier.

"Key franchises came in well below expectations, raising concerns about Pfizer's ability to grow in the absence of M&A," Goldman Sachs analysts say.