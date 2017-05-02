Texas Roadhouse cruises to new high

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) jumps 10.1% after posting better-than-anticipated Q1 results. Shares carved out a new all-time high of $51.22 before falling back a bit.

Analysts aren't enthused about jumping into the restaurant stock at current levels, noting labor margins and food costs are likely to stay under pressure (via Bloomberg).

Price target actions: RBC to $53 from $49, Wells Fargo to $46-$48 from $43-$45, Deutsche Bank to $49 from $45, Jefferies to $40 from $38.

