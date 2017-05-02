Radius Health down another 4.7% on Tymlos launch concerns

Radius (NASDAQ:RDUS) tumbled nearly 10% yesterday after an earnings call discussion of its newly-approved osteoporosis drug Tymlos. Shares are down another 4.7% today.

Goldman analyst Salveen Richter pressed for how Tymlos' net price would compare to Eli Lilly's Forteo, with management saying those details would be out in coming days and weeks.

Richter also wanted to know how Radius planned to differentiate its treatment from Forteo given the label for Tymlos didn't include comparator data and had a boxed warning.

"Pricing and reimbursement, as well as heightening competition, pose challenges," says Cowen's Chris Shibutani, throwing in the towel on his Outperform rating. He also sees challenges from Amgen's and UCB's competing experimental drug maybe hitting the market in the near-term.

