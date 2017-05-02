Disney unveils digital network to unify Maker Studios, brands

At its NewFront presentation, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is laying out a new digital vision conciding with big cutbacks in the creator network at Maker Studios.

The Disney Digital Network will combine Maker Studios assets with existing Web properties in its other franchises, the company says. Bringing it all together will mean 300 social media channels under one roof that reach a combined audience of more than a billion.

The launch will feature seven series drawing from franchises as diverse as Star Wars and the Mickey Mouse Club.