More on Fresh Del Monte's Q1

Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP -8% ) reports Banana segment sales fell 2.9% to $445.1M in Q1 due to lower net sales in all of the Company's regions.

Other fresh produce segment sales up 5.3% to $506.2M primarily due to higher net sales in the Company's avocado and fresh-cut product lines.

Prepared food segment sales improved 3.2% to $81.1M.

Revenue by geography: North America: $601.4M (+2.4%); Europe: $174.5M (+0.6%); Middle East: $122.9M (-0.9%); Asia: $113.2M (-1.8%); Other: $20.4M (+14%).

Gross margin rate declined 420 bps to 9.6%.

SG&A expense rate flat at 4.6%.

Operating margin rate down 370 bps to 5.2%.