Reuters: Shell Convent refinery HCU restart stopped due to leak

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has halted the restart of the heavy oil hydrocracking unit at its 235K bbl/day Convent, La., refinery because of a leak, Reuters reports.

Refinery officials had decided last week to shelve plans to keep the hydrocracker unit shut for three months to repair cracks in welds seen in X-ray photographs, concluding that the X-rays had been misread, according to the report.

Shell became the sole owner of the Convent refinery yesterday when it and previous refinery co-owner Saudi Aramco divided the assets of their Motiva Enterprises joint venture.