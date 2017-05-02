Mortgage REITs lower across the board after AGNC capital raise

Trading above book value for the first time in years, AGNC Investment last night hit the capital raise button. It's lower by 3.1% in morning trade.
A rally in mREITs (REM is up 19% Y/Y, and 11% YTD) combined with stable to falling book values has the entire sector near or above book value, so investors are probably viewing AGNC's share sale as the start of a trend, rather than a one-off. Q1 results need to be gotten out of the way first.
Annaly Capital (NLY -1.5%), Chimera Investment (CIM -3.8%), CYS Investments (CYS -1.3%), Invesco Mortgage (IVR -1.4%), MTGE Investment (MTGE -1.4%), New York Mortgage (NYMT -1.7%), Capstead (CMO -2%), Western Asset (WMC -1.7%), MFA Financial (MFA -1%).
The only name in the green is Armour Residential (ARR +1.5%) after reporting a big Q1 last night. Even this habitual underperformer and dividend-cutter is trading at just the thinnest discount to book value.