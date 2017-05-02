Abivax soars on HIV results

Phase IIa results show ABX464 has potential to become a “key functional cure element” for HIV, Abivax (OTC:AAVXF) says in a statement.

Safety was the primary endpoint in the trial and ABX464 was well tolerated and there were no severe adverse events in the treatment group. Amongs evaluable patients (4 placebo and 14 ABX464-treated patients), a reduction in viral DNA copies/mPBMCs was observed in 7/14 treated patients (mean change of -40%, ranging from -27% to -67%) and no responders were observed in the placebo group. Responders were defined as patients who had a decrease greater than 25% in total HIV DNA in PBMCs and a reduction of at least 50 copies.

“This is the first time we see a signal with any therapeutic candidate that it may be possible to reduce HIV reservoirs in patients,” said Professor Linos Vandekerckhove, Head HIV Cure Research Center at the Department of Internal Medicine, at the University of Ghent, Belgium, a principal investigator involved in the study. ‘’Now we are looking forward to learn how this drug can be optimized to be part of a multitarget approach to further reduce the viral reservoir.”