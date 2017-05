Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX +4.1% ) is considering a name change, as it seeks to move away from the bad publicity that has dogged the company amid harsh criticism of its business practices and future prospects.

No final decision has been made but the company is “very serious” in considering the idea, CEO Joe Papa says at VRX's annual shareholders meeting.

Papa also says VRX in on pace to meet its target to pay down $5B of debt from divestiture proceeds and free cash flow by February 2018.