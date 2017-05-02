Aetna to pull back further from Obamacare exchanges

Q1 results were solid - excluding costs associated with the failed Humana merger, Aetna (AET +0.8% ) topped estimates, and the company also boosted the bottom end of full-year guidance.

Aetna has already trimmed its ACA exchange presence to four marketplaces currently from 15 last year. It expects 2017 losses on individual business to be about half of 2016's $450M (this against adjusted earnings of nearly $1B in Q1). Individual enrollment of 255K was down from 964K at the end of 2016, but CFO Shawn Guertin says the company is experiencing higher cost levels than hoped.

Aetna, he says, plans to "significantly reduce" exposure to individual business next year.

Reporting by Anna Wilde Mathews and Imani Moise in the WSJ.

