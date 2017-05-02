Archer Daniels -8% after missing Q1 expectations

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM -8% ) plunges after reporting weaker than expected Q1 earnings and revenues, although the company did enjoy operating profit growth across most of its segments.

ADM says Q1 sales in its agricultural services unit - which buys, sells, stores, ships and trades grains and oilseeds - rose 5% Y/Y to $6.81B and operating profit jumped 15.8% to $88M; North America grain showed strong results amid healthy demand for U.S. commodities, but international merchandising declined to a lack of opportunities and unfavorable mark-to-market effects.

Q1 earnings for the corn processing unit gained 33% Y/Y to $171M, helped by strong U.S. ethanol export demand, and oilseeds processing profit added 20%, lifted by improved softseed margins in Europe and North America and increased revenues in Asia.