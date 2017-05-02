Boeing wins WestJet order for up to 20 Dreamliners

Canada's WestJet Airlines (OTC:WJAFF -4% ) says it has ordered 10 Boeing (BA +0.7% ) 787 Dreamliners for delivery during 2019-21, a time period that BA says is crucial for raising monthly production rates at its Charleston, S.C., and Everett, Wash., campuses.

The 20 Dreamliners are valued at $5.4B, although airlines typically negotiate discounts, as Canada’s second biggest carrier adds the widebody jet in a bid to expand long-distance service.

The order marks a victory for BA over Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) amid depressed sales for twin-aisle jets.