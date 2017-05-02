Goldman's Blankfein: "We're a bank ... We should act like one"

The Wall Street giant's traditional businesses - investment banking, trading, and wealth management for the 1% of the 1 percenters - isn't producing much in the way of growth anymore.

What's a bank to do? How about lending money? Over the past several years, Goldman (NYSE:GS) has been lending to finance things all the way from corporate takeovers to kitchen remodels. It's also looking into trade finance, equipment leasing, and credit for online consumer purchases.

Source: Liz Hoffman at the WSJ

Loans outstanding across Goldman have doubled to $95B since 2011, with real-estate loans up 10-fold, business lending up 3x, and loans in the private-wealth division up 4x. Revenues in these areas aren't reported, and they still remain a small part of overall business at Goldman.

It's brought a bit of a change in culture, with Goldman Sachs Bank USA CEO Stephen Scherr hiring talent from credit card companies, regional banks, and online lenders.

Growth is great, but then there's the risk that Goldman's quest for market share could take on riskier deals at less than adequate pricing.

“If you are driven by investment-banking mentality, retail banking, in the main, is different,” says Deanna Oppenheimer, who used to run Barclays' retail operations.