Lumber Liquidators (LL -17.1% ) falls sharply after posting a wider loss than anticipated in Q1.

The company took an $18M charge in the quarter related to tied the formaldehyde-laced hardwood flooring issue. The Q1 profit loss was closer to the estimate of analysts after the charge is backed out.

Lumber Liquidators' gross margin rate improved due to a change in product mix, landing at 34.9% vs. 32.6% a year ago.

