Dismal auto sales mean bad news for U.S. Steel, analyst says

Disappointing auto sales data released by GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler could be bad news for U.S. Steel (X -0.3% ), Axiom Capital's Gordon Johnson writes.

The U.S. Steel bear says auto sales rarely plateau and instead will fall drastically, and American steel mills have material leverage to U.S. auto sales trends both from a revenue perspective and a margin perspective; due to the mix, Johnson says this is a key part of his 2017 short call on U.S. Steel.

Based on Axiom's proprietary steel supply and demand model, after new privately owned housing at 40% of demand, auto sales are the largest contributor to American steel demand at 25%.