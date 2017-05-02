Airline stocks follow Delta higher

Airline stocks are rallying after Delta reported strong traffic numbers and with some industry execs in D.C. trying to appease a House committee probing passenger rights.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is up 4.12% after unit revenue rose 1% year over year in April and the carrier's load factor improved a full two percentage points.

American Airlines Group (AAL +2.7% ), United Continental (UAL +3.3% ), Southwest Airlines (LUV +2.7% ) and Hawaiian Holdings (HA +2.4% ) are other notable gainers.

Previously: Airline execs on the D.C. hot seat today (May 2)

