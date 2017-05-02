Airline stocks follow Delta higher

Airline stocks are rallying after Delta reported strong traffic numbers and with some industry execs in D.C. trying to appease a House committee probing passenger rights.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is up 4.12% after unit revenue rose 1% year over year in April and the carrier's load factor improved a full two percentage points.
American Airlines Group (AAL +2.7%), United Continental (UAL +3.3%), Southwest Airlines (LUV +2.7%) and Hawaiian Holdings (HA +2.4%) are other notable gainers.
