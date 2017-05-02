Cisco's $610M Viptela deal gets analyst positivity

As expected, Cisco Systems (CSCO +0.5% ) is moving forward with a $610M cash acquisition of privately held Viptela, a move that analysts are looking on approvingly.

Viptela has a solid base of corporate customers, Nomura's Jeffrey Kvaal says, and it's "tracking towards a $100 million run rate, most of which derives from Fortune 500 companies."

Meanwhile, Citi's Jim Suva expects software-defined wide area networking -- the area in which Viptela plays -- should reshape enterprise routing, noting Gartner's observation that SD-WAN spending is growing at a compound annual rate of more than 76% through 2020, with an addressable market of $1.2B.

Telecom analyst Roger Entner notes the $610M price for a market leader -- which he thinks is below the valuation in Viptela's last funding round -- puts a ceiling on SD-WAN valuations that have run hot.