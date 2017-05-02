Writers, studios avert strike with last-minute deal

Late in the game, the Writers Guild and major studios have averted a writers' strike with a new contract.
The writers authorized a strike April 24 and could have stopped work today. Such a move would have had a heavy impact on the fall TV season.
A marathon work session yesterday produced a new deal, which the WGA says achieved higher minimums across the board and health plan contributions that "should ensure its solvency for years to come."
A strike would have been the first from the guild since 2007-2008.
Major broadcasters and film studios: CBS, DIS, CMCSA, FOX, FOXA, SNE, TWX, VIA, VIAB