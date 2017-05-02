Molina Healthcare ousts CEO, CFO for performance (updated)

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) has removed its CEO Mario Molina and Chief Financial officer John Molina, effective immediately.

Joseph White, the company's chief accounting officer, will be interim president and CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement. He'll also serve as chief financial officer.

The company made the moves due to "disappointing financial performance."

Mario Molina and John Molina will remain on the board, though.

Dale Wolf, a current board member, is now non-executive chairman of the board.

It's also adjourned its annual meeting from tomorrow until May 10 at 1 p.m. ET.

Shares are up 0.9% on the day.