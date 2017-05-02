Infosys plans Indiana tech center, 10,000 jobs in U.S.

Facing political retribution along with other outsourcing firms from the new U.S. administration, India's Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY) is making a huge influx into America with plans to hire 10,000 workers in the U.S. over the next two years.

That includes four technology centers, starting with one in Indiana by August. The other three are in yet undetermined locations.

The 10,000 figure is orders of magnitude higher than a 2014 promise by then-new Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka to hire 2,000 in the U.S.

Reuters reports that Infosys was applying for just under 1,000 H-1B visas this year, down from about 6,500 last year and 9,000 in 2015. President Trump has ordered the government to review the H-1B program, a key source for IT services firms.