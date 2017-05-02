Hospital names put in biggest rally in almost two years

Leading the way are Tenet Healthcare (THC +22.9% ) and Community Health Systems (CYH +20.4% ) after both reported strong Q1s. Tenet also had positive news to report with respect to its dealings with Humana and the sale of its Houston hospitals to HCA Holdings (HCA +1.4% ).

Also on the move are Universal Health (UHS +3.5% ), Quorum Health (QHC +6.5% ), and LifePoint Health (LPNT +3.4% ).

The Bloomberg Intelligence hospital index is up 11% , the most since June 2015.

