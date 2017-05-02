Oil slumps to lowest level of 2017

There was some bullish news earlier today as OPEC reported a fourth consecutive month of oil output. Compliance, however, fell to 90% from 92% thanks to more production than expected from Angola and UAE. Libya said production rose to 760K bpd - the highest since Dec. 2014 - and the country plans to continue to boost output.

Then there's U.S. output - it's on the rise, hitting its strongest level since August 2015.

There's also comments from Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman on the wires, noting the unprecedented nature of the OPEC/Russia production cut deal. The upside for oil, he says, is $55 per barrel, and the downside $45.

WTI crude -2.35% to $47.69 per barrel.

