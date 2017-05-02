Molina could be a double with new leadership - Stifel

via Notable Calls

Should new management drive a 2% net margin by 2019 - similar to what peers are seeing - Molina (NYSE:MOH) EPS could near $7.50 per share, says Stifel

Slapping a 15x multiple on that - reasonable for a Medicaid MCO - means a $110 share price.

Stifel also notes that the now-exited Molina family members were the biggest barriers to a sale of the company.

Taking a different view, Wells Fargo says not to chase the stock at these levels.

MOH +14.9% to $58.37

Previously: Molina Healthcare ousts CEO, CFO for performance (updated) (May 2)