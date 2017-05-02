Construction stocks rise on Martin Marietta earnings, infrastructure hopes

Construction stocks are on the move after several companies reported better than expected earnings and U.S. Transportation Secretary Chao says details on the Trump administration's infrastructure plan will come "pretty soon."

Martin Marietta Materials (MLM +7.2% ) routed Wall Street's Q1 earnings estimates, and CEO Ward Nye says the company is "highly confident that we are in a multi-year construction recovery. and that Martin Marietta is particularly well positioned to benefit from the expected increased demand."

MLM reaffirms FY 2017 guidance, seeing revenues of $3.75B-$3.95B vs. $3.88 analyst consensus estimate and EBITDA of $1.05B-$1.13B; aggregate product line end-use for the infrastructure market is expected to increase in the mid-single digits.

However, Flowserve (FLS +0.2% ) has shed sizeable early gains racked up after beating Q1 earnings estimates; it also reaffirms FY 2017 guidance, seeing EPS of $1.55-$1.85 vs. $1.75 consensus.