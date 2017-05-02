CenturyLink closes on $2.3B sale of its data center business

CenturyLink (CTL +2.4% ) has closed on the sale of its data centers/co-location business to a consortium led by BC Partners and Medina Capital Advisors.

The company had come to a deal near $2.3B in November to sell the business, with the intent to use the proceeds to partly fund its acquisition of Level 3 (NASDAQ:LVLT).

CenturyLink has gotten about $1.868B in pre-tax net cash, along with about 10% in the buyers' new infrastructure company, Cyxtera Technologies.

Along with that stake, CenturyLink will hold on to hosting and cloud assets, and will keep offering co-location services through its relationship with Cyxtera.

Cyxtera, meanwhile, takes ownership of 57 data centers, with 195 MW of power across 2.6M square feet of raised floor, along with about 700 CenturyLink employees.