Iridium calls NEXT phase 1 a success, sets June satellite launch

Iridium (NASDAQ:IRDM) says it's successfully completed the first phase of its deployment of the NEXT constellation, and set up launch dates for the next phase.

The first set of NEXT satellites have been integrated into operations, it says.

A second payload of 10 NEXT satellites is set for launch from California June 29 at 4:02 p.m. ET. That will bring the total count in space to 20, part of a 75-satellite launch plan by mid-2018.

The company's team has completed three individual slot swaps in its satellite replacement process, along with two dual slot swaps.