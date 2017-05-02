ConocoPhillips' surprise Q1 loss not a big deal, analyst says

ConocoPhillips (COP -2.3% ) is lower after reporting a Q1 loss, hurt in part by higher than expected operating costs, but at least one analyst - Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read - is not at all rattled by the unexpected loss.

Read writes that the EPS miss "could be a minor negative, but both production and operating cash flow exceeded our expectations while full year production guidance was unchanged."

The cash flow beat "came in spite of a much larger negative deferred tax impact, which speaks to underlying performance of COP," according to Read.

In today's earnings conference call, CFO Don Wallette Jr. said Q1 results included a $200M loss from a currency hedge tied to the British pound and a ~$100M benefit from a tax loss carry forward.