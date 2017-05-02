Reuters: Akzo Nobel deems latest PPG takeover proposal inadequate

Akzo Nobel's (OTCQX:AKZOF, OTCQX:AKZOY) supervisory board is meeting today to discuss how to proceed after deeming the latest $29B takeover offer from PPG Industries (PPG -0.1% ) as inadequate, Reuters reports.

Akzo believes PPG's third takeover bid, which was unveiled on April 24, still does not value the company highly enough, especially in light of its plans to unlock value by exploring a spinoff or sale of its specialty chemicals business, according to the report.

But Akzo is said to be studying several scenarios about how to move forward, mindful that several of its shareholders, such as Elliott Management, want it to engage with PPG in negotiations.