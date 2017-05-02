Encana could benefit from U.S. border tax, CEO Suttles says

Encana (ECA -0.9% ) likely would benefit if the U.S. imposes a border adjustment tax, CEO Douglas Suttles says after the company reported better than expected Q1 earnings.

"Condensate is (usually) an imported product" from the U.S., Suttles said in today's earnings conference call. "If a border tax raised the price of oil in the United States, it will also raise the price of condensate. So even though we're producing it here in Canada, we'd still benefit."

ECA also would benefit due to its significant U.S. crude production and from the expectation that a tax would depreciate the Canadian dollar, improving the company's margins, the CEO said.

ECA's Q1 production fell 17% Y/Y to 317.9K boe/day, including total liquids production of 110.9K bbl/day, of which nearly 80% was light oil and plant condensate; the company has narrowed operations to focus on four core North American plays: the Montney and Duvernay in western Canada, and the Eagle Ford and Permian in the U.S.