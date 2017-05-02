KKR shuts out Barclays over spat - FT

At issue is KKR's $700M buyout of Brazilian data center operator Aceco, which had been founded by the family of Debora Nitzan Staley, the wife of current Barclays (NYSE:BCS) CEO Jes Staley.

KKR eventually had to write off the entirely of its investment in Aceco after fraud allegations, and fired CEO Jorge Nitzan, the brother of Mrs. Staley.

It's a long tale, but KKR believes Jes Staley used his position to support his brother-in-law at the P-E firm's expense. According to the story by the FT's Martin Arnold, KKR has now blocked Barclays from doing any business with it.