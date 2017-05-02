Gilead -2.3% after sales and profits come in light

Q1 adjusted income of $2.9B or $2.23 per share vs. $4.3B and $3.03 one year ago. Estimates were for $2.28.

Revenue of $6.51B shy of estimates of $6.63B.

Harvoni sales of $1.37B about inline with expectations; Sovaldi sales of $313M vs. $380.3M estimate; Epclusa sales of $892M vs. $898M estimate; Truvada sales of $714M vs. $815M estimate; Genvoya sales of $769M vs. $645M estimate.

Full-year revenue guidance of $22.5B-$24.5B is reiterated.

Conference call at 4:30 ET

Previously: Gilead Sciences misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (May 2)