Frontier Communications -3.3% on worse Q1 loss than expected

Frontier Communications (FTR +4.9% ) has reversed course after hours, -3.3% , after posting a worse-than-expected loss for Q1.

EBITDA came to $923M, short of an expected $926.5M. Net loss overall narrowed to $75M before preferred-stock dividends, from last year's loss of $186M.

Residential customers shrank to 4.74M from last quarter's $4.89M; monthly churn rose to 2.37% from $2.08%, and average monthly residential revenue per customer rose to $80.62 from $80.33.

On the business side, customers fell to 484,000 from 502,000; broadband subs shrank to 4.16M from 4.27M adn video subs fell to 1.065M from 1.145M.

Net cash from operations was $300M; adjusted free cash flow was $175M. Dividend payout ratio was up to 71% from last quarter's 39%.

It's reiterated full-year guidance for adjusted free cash flow of $800M-$1B, capex of $1B-$1.25B, and cash taxes of $0 to $50M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

