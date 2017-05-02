Etsy down 14.8% as CEO, CTO exit company

Etsy (ETSY +3% ) has tumbled 14.8% in postmarket trade amid news (along with earnings) that CEO/Chairman Chad Dickerson will step down from his posts.

Josh Silverman has been named the new CEO, effective tomorrow. Fred Wilson, lead independent director, will become chairman.

Dickerson will serve in an advisory role until May 31.

In other executive shuffles, Chief Technology Officer John Allspaw is leaving the company, to be succeeded by Mike Brittain, VP of Engineering. Allspaw will also serve as an advisor until May 31.

Previously: Etsy +3.5%, targeted by investor for strategic review (May 2 2017)